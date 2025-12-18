Fans of Senegal and the Ivory Coast may be prohibited from entering US during the 2026 World Cup

This comes after President Donald Trump signed a proclamation for new travel bans on the two countries.

Supporters of both Senegal and the Ivory Coast may be prohibited from entering the United States during the 2026 World Cup.

The two African nations were drawn into Group I and Group E, respectively, in the revamped 48-team competition earlier this month, but fans from those countries may be excluded from matches held on US soil.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration issued a partial travel ban on Senegalese and Ivorian nationals, suspending their entry into the country.

This follows the already imposed travel restrictions on people who hail from both Iran and Haiti – two countries that are also due to take part in the World Cup next summer.

The prohibition means neither immigrants nor non-immigrants from said countries can enter the US. This covers both the tourism, which would be needed to attend the tournament, and the business visitor categories.

The initial order, which came about in June, was at the time titled: ‘RESTRICTING THE ENTRY OF FOREIGN NATIONALS TO PROTECT THE UNITED STATES FROM FOREIGN TERRORISTS AND OTHER NATIONAL SECURITY AND PUBLIC SAFETY THREATS’.

The ban is likely to affect only travelling supporters, with exemptions for the footballers, support staff, and family members.

The World Cup will be held in the US, Canada, and Mexico between the months of June and July.