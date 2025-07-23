Fans worried as A$AP Rocky is spotted in wheelchair

A$AP Rocky sparked health concerns on Monday after TMZ published pictures of him in a wheelchair in West Hollywood. The rapper can been seen riding in the wheelchair and being helped into a yellow Hummer.

TMZ reported that he appeared “completely distressed” and was hiding his face under a blanket.

Rocky has yet to comment on the pictures but TMZ said Monday that sources told the platform that the rapper was recovering from minor dental surgery.

The worrying photos come after Rocky recently returned to the United States following his presence at Paris Fashion Week. He was also at Jonathan Anderson’s debut Dior show, and besides these two shows, Rocky joined Rihanna the world premiere of Smurfs in Brussels, Belgium.

Rihanna stars in the film as Smurfette. Others in the film, which was released in theaters in the U.S. on July 18, are Octavia Spencer, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Jimmy Kimmel, Nick Kroll, James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, and Daniel Levy.

Rocky and Rihanna are currently expecting their third child together after welcoming their first son in 2022 and a second son in 2023.