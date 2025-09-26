Fare Thee Well Soldier Boy- Gen Chinkuli Salutes late Lt Gen Sibamba



By Buffalo Reporter



Lusaka



In slow march, the pall bearers of the rank of Brigadier General, marched taking him to his final resting place at Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka.



Former Zambia Army Commander, Lieutenant General Francis Gershom Sibamba commanded the Zambia Army from 01 June, 1990 to 02 December, 1991.





Republican President and Commander-in- Chief of the Defence Force, Mr Hakainde Hichilema has eulogised Lt Gen Sibamba in his messages of condolences to the family and the Zambia Defence Force.





“Today we lay to rest Lieutenant General Francis Gershom Sibamba, DFS, Psc, MCC (Retired), a Warrior, a Patriot, and one of Zambia’s finest sons.





He served with honour, courage, and unyielding devotion to duty.



His integrity and sacrifice strengthened our Army and safeguarded our nation,” President Hichilema wrote on his Facebook page as monitored by the Buffalo Reporter.





And during a requiem service held at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka, first indigenous Zambia Army Commander, General Kingsley Godwin Chinkuli (Rtd) reflected on Lt Gen Sibamba’s remarkable career.





Gen Chinkuli described the Lt Gen Sibamba, who, among others, served as a Staff Officer under his Command, as a humble, disciplined, efficient and loyal Officer who served the country with unwavering dedication, integrity, and distinction.





“I encourage our young Officers to draw inspiration. His book, ‘The Zambia Army and I’, offers valuable insights into his experiences and the evolution of the Zambia Defence Force,” Gen Chinkuli said.





Gen Chinkuli also saluted Lt Gen Sibamba’s contributions to the development of the Zambia National Service (ZNS) when he served as Assistant Director Training, under the first Commandant Lieutenant Colonel Charles Joseph Nyirenda (later Maj Gen) .





He said the late Lt Gen Sibamba’s legacy serves as a reminder of the importance of service, discipline, and loyalty, urging the widow to be strong and look up to God for solutions during this difficult time.





Gen Chinkuli extended gratitude to former Services Chiefs for making a contribution towards logistics during the mourning period, urging them to continue uniting for a common cause.





“Fare thee well soldier boy,” General Chinkuli said as he concluded his tribute.



And Commander Zambia Army, Lt Gen Zyeele who was represented at the burial site by Deputy Army Commander and Chief of Staff, Maj Gen Luswepo Sinyinza deacribed Lt Gen Sibamba as a courageous Officer, with unyielding devotion to duty.





Lt Gen Zyeele said Lt Gen Sibamba was an exemplary Officer whose service spanned several decades, during which he held several Command appointments where he served the Army and the country with dignity.





And in his homily drawn from Eclessiastes 3:1-5, Ministry of Defence Chaplain General Brig Gen (Rev) (Dr) Henry Matifeyo, offered words of comfort to the family and mourners, stating that life is about time and seasons.





Meanwhile, Mr Jacob Simwemba who spoke on behalf of the family expressed gratitude to the Zambia Army Command and the Defence Force as a whole for the support rendered in giving Lt Gen Sibamba a befitting send off.



The solemn Military Burial Procession was attended by people from all walks of life including Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary, Mr Maambo Haamaundu.





The late Lt Gen Sibamba was accorded a 15 gun salute, befitting a three star General.



Lt Gen Sibamba who was born on 31 August, 1945 and died on 20 September, 2025 leaves behind a wife, six children and 11 grandchildren.





Lt Gen Sibamba joined the Zambia Army in March, 1965, and went on to do his initial military training as an Officer Cadet at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst in the United Kingdom. He successfully completed the training in September, 1967, earning him a commission as an Officer in the Zambia Army, and subsequent promotion to Lieutenant.





Upon returning to Zambia in 1968, he was posted to 3 Infantry Battalion where he served in various appointments including Platoon Commander, Battalion Training Officer, and Officer Commanding.



His rise through the ranks was swift and steady. He was promoted to Captain in July 1969, Major in 1971, Lieutenant Colonel in March, 1974, and Colonel in 1976.





In November 1979, he was was promoted to Brigadier General, and in January 1987, then President of the Republic of Zambia and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Force, Dr Kenneth Kaunda appointed him promoted him to Maj Gen, and appointed him Deputy Army Commander and Chief of Staff.





Three years later, on 01 July 1990, he was promoted to Lieutenant General and appointed Army Commander of the Zambia Army, the appointment he held till 02 December, 1991.



Lt Gen Sibamba later went on to serve as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Russian Federation in 1998, and in the year 2000, he was transferred to the Federal Republic of German in the same capacity serving until his retirement in 2003.



May His Soul Rest In Eternal Peace!



©The Zambia Army