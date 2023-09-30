FARMERS WARNED OF FAKE FERTILISER ON THE MARKET

…as Police nab fake D Compound manufacturers in SOS

September 29, 2023 – Police have unearthed a scam in which some unscrupulous people manufacture and supply counterfeit fertiliser.

On September 28, 2023, Police received a tip off from a concerned member of the public that there were people who were seen supplying suspected fertiliser at a named Agro Shop along Freedom Way in Lusaka’s Central Business District.

Immediately Police officers moved in and conducted an operation in which 60 x 50 kilogrammes bags of Compound D Fertilizer suspected to be counterfeit were recovered and one suspect was arrested at a named Agro shop.

After interrogations, the suspect led Police officers to SOS area where 250 x 50 kilogrammes bags of Compound D fertilizer were recovered from a proprietor of a named fertiliser company who was also arrested.

Police have since submitted the samples to Mount Makulu Research Center for analysis.

The two suspects are detained in Police custody.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer