ACC PLEDGES TO FIGHT ALL CORRUPTION, OLD AND NEW

Lusaka- Wednesday, 15th May 2026

Last week, we issued a strong statement that expressed concerns that credible reports indicated that the Anti-Corruption Commission Director General, Mr. Tom Shamakamba was failing to or preventing the investigations and prosecution of reported new cases of corruption.

To this effect, the Director General called for a formal meeting with us.

In the meeting, he stated that he is mandated by the Constitution to pursue all claims of corruption, both old and new, and small and big and that his office is determined to execute this mandate without fear, discrimination or favour.

In our response, we encouraged the Director General and his team not to be used as tools of the political establishment to fight political battles.

We urged the ACC to pursue crimes and allegations of corruption, both old and new cases with the same vigour and determination without being selective.

We expressed concern that a perception had been established that the ACC and other Law Enforcement Agencies were only keen to fight old allegations of crimes and it had become apparent that they spared officials from the new government from scrutiny despite numerous filed reports.

We stated that it was important that these recent reports of corruption were dealt with to restore credibility and public trust in the ACC and other Law Enforcement Agencies.

The Director General stated that he was committed to carry-out the duties of his office in a transparent and objective manner as demanded by the law.

We thanked the Director General for taking our concerns and for running an open door policy.

Issued by;

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson of Information and Publicity

Member of the Central Committee

PATRIOTIC FRONT