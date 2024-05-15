AMOS CHANDA FILES NOTICE TO APPEAL THE VEDICT THAT SENTENCED HIM TO 12 MONTHS IMPRISONMENT

Amos Chanda, former statehouse Aid, has filed a notice to appeal the Lusaka Magistrate court’s verdict that sentenced him to 12 months’ imprisonment for stealing and destroying court documents.

Chanda argues that the court misdirected itself in law and fact by convicting him without sufficient evidence.

In his appeal, Chanda submits that the prosecution failed to produce evidence warranting his conviction, and the court erred in law and fact by convicting him based on tempered evidence.

He also argues that the court ignored the prosecution’s own evidence indicating that no record was stolen.

Chanda has also applied for bail pending appeal, citing his compliance with the court’s directives throughout the trial and conviction stage.

He believes his appeal will succeed and seeks sufficient time to prepare for the prosecution of his appeal. The court has yet to rule on the bail application.

This appeal comes two months after Chanda was sentenced to 7 months’ imprisonment for obstructing Anti-Corruption Commission officers during an investigation, alongside his wife and sister-in-law.