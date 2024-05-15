POLICE NOW DEMANDS A WRITTEN LIST OF SPEAKERS FROM HERITAGE PARTY FOR MANDEVU RALLY

15th May, 2024

In what can be likened to colonial policing of rallies before Zambia’s independence, Mr Musamba’s police command has now demanded the New Heritage Party, NHP to write to them an official list of speakers for the Mandevu rally on 1st June, 2024.



NHP will provide the list of NHP speakers at the rally. It is clear that the intention of this latest trick (umungalato) is to make sure that none of the UKA alliance Presidents speak at the Mandevu rally.



We know that President Hichilema and his police are dead scared of UKA and they are at pains to divide the alliance using State institutions and operatives, including registering a fake ‘UKA’.



The law does not provide for a political party to produce a registration certificate and later on a written list of speakers to hold a mass rally as though we are seeking permission from the colonial masters. This is just pure dictatorship on display.



Unfortunately, President Hichilema and his lieutenants at the police can go to any length to breach the law of the land, just to suit their agenda. The Police now wants to dictate associations for political parties.



Today, it’s the New Heritage Party, UKA alliance and the Church being persecuted. Tomorrow, it will be the NGO’s and CSO’s. This impunity by President Hichilema and his group must be stopped.



Chishala Kateka

President

NHP