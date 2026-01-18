FASHION B€ATS MBAPPE AND VINICIUS TO MILESTONE 🇸🇦🇿🇲



Since making his debut in 2023-24, Fashion Sakala Jr has completed 201 successful dribbles in the Saudi Pro League, more than any other player in the competition.





To put that into perspective, this is more than what Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, two of the best dribblers on the planet, have tallied in the same period.





Vinicius Jr has 196 successful take-ons in La Liga since 2023-24 while Kylian Mbappe stands at 198.



Unsurprisingly, the three forwards still trail FC Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, who has an incredible 313 to his name. The Spanish teenager is without doubt the best in the world.





Now, before anyone c0mes for me, this does not in any way imply Sakala is better than Mbappe or Vinicius. The comparison is simply meant to provide clearer context.





And finally, these are successful dribbles not showboating. Implying, we are only counting instances where a player successfully b£at his marker or dribbled past him.