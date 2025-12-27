Fashion Sakala Defends Touchline Frustration After Comoros Stalemate

🇿🇲 SPORTS | Sakala Defends Touchline Frustration After Comoros Stalemate



Chipolopolo captain Fashion Sakala has moved to explain his reaction after being substituted during Zambia’s goalless draw against Comoros, insisting his frustration came from a desire to help the team secure a win.





The Saudi Arabia based forward was withdrawn in the 70th minute at the King Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, making way for Joseph Sabobo Banda as Zambia searched for a breakthrough in a tense Group encounter that ended 0–0.





Sakala was visibly unhappy as he left the pitch, a reaction that drew a public rebuke from Chipolopolo head coach Moses Sichone, who stressed the importance of discipline and leadership.





“This is a national team and not an individual team,” Sichone said. “As captain you must always lead by example because such behaviour cannot be accepted.”





Sakala, however, has since played down the incident, saying his emotions were natural in the heat of competition.





“It’s normal to get angry when you are substituted,” Sakala said in a post match interview. “I wanted to offer more to the team. As a player, that feeling is normal.”





The episode sparked debate among fans and pundits, with photographer Chellah Tukuta offering a blunt assessment on social media.

“As long as he continues to be part of this squad they won’t win any trophy,” Tukuta said.





“This guy is too selfish. Patson Daka is far, far better.”



On the pitch, Comoros came close to taking the lead midway through the first half, but their celebrations were halted after VAR ruled out the goal, keeping the scoreline level.





The draw leaves Zambia’s qualification hopes intact. With Mali having drawn against Morocco in the previous fixture, Chipolopolo still have a clear, though demanding, path to the knockout stage.





Zambia must defeat Morocco in their final group match and hope Mali lose to Comoros. If those results fall into place, Chipolopolo will secure a spot in the round of 16.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu