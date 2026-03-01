🇿🇲
Zambian national team forward fashion Sakala is already the club’s all-time top goalscorer and is now regarded as a club legend at only 28 Years of age.
He broke the record after joining Al-Fayha in 2023 and has continued increasing his tally, surpassing previous club legends like Danilo Asprilla and Ronnie Fernández.
According to historical scoring lists, Sakala leads the club’s all-time scoring charts with 37+ goals since joining the club from Scottish giants Rangers fc.
🏆 Al-Fayha FC All-Time Top Scorers (Top 10)
1️⃣ Fashion Sakala 🇿🇲 – 37+ goals (club all-time top scorer)
2️⃣ Danilo Asprilla 🇨🇴 – around 25–30 goals
3️⃣ Ronnie Fernández 🇨🇱 – around 20+ goals
4️⃣ Renzo López 🇺🇾 – around 15–20 goals
5️⃣ Alejandro Pozuelo 🇪🇸 – around 10+ goals
6️⃣ Khalid Al-Khaibari 🇸🇦 – around 10 goals
7️⃣ Abdi Faris 🇸🇦 – around 8–10 goals
8️⃣ Ziyad Al-Sahafi 🇸🇦 – around 6–8 goals
9️⃣ Silvère Ganvoula 🇨🇬 – around 5–7 goals
🔟 Yassine Benzia 🇫🇷/🇩🇿 – around 5–7 goals