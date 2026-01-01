FASHION SAKALA SLAMS MULENGA AS ‘BITTER’ AFTER BIZARRE CATERPILLAR PRE-MATCH ALLEGATIONS.

SAKALA SLAMS MULENGA AS ‘BITTER’ AFTER BIZARRE CATERPILLAR PRE-MATCH ALLEGATIONS.

[ By Henry Mumba | 31st December, 2025.]

Zambian international striker Fashion Sakala has launched a blistering counter attack against former Chipolopolo winger Clifford Mulenga, following claims that a plate of caterpillars ruled him out of the final group game for Zambia at the Ongoing 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

The war of words erupted after Mulenga took to social media to mock Sakala, who was reported sick by the FAZ Medical Team and deemed unfit to play the final group game against Morocco. Mulenga claimed the striker suffered a huge reaction after consuming “Finkubala” caterpillars for the first time, labelling his decision to eat the delicacy as a clownish move before the biggest game of the tournament.

Sakala dismissed the allegations as a fabrication rooted in personal malice, responding to Mulenga’s post in the comment section. The Al-Fayha forward suggested that Mulenga’s criticism was not based on footballing concerns, but was a direct result of being denied financial support.

“I am not surprised by the allegations you continue to make against me. You came to me several times asking for financial help, and I assisted you to the best of my ability. When I later explained that I could no longer help financially, you became my worst enemy, angry, and from that moment you chose to portray me as a bad person and a bad player.”

Sakala, who grew up in rural Zambia, laughed off the idea that he was a stranger to local food, stating it was imaginary for people to believe. He further took aim at Mulenga’s own storied history of disciplinary issues, which famously included being sent home from the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.

“I will not accept disrespect, especially from a former football player known for disciplinary issues and commitment to tearing people down.”

Sakala concluded his statement by urging the 2007 CAF Young Player of the Year to stay in his lane and stop misleading the public. He emphasized that, unlike his critic, he intends to support the next generation of Zambian players when his own time on the pitch ends.