FASTON MWALE URGES MUNALI GRASSROOTS TO JOIN CONSTITUTION PROTESTS



Lusaka… Friday May 9, 2025 – Socialist Party (SP) Deputy General Secretary for Politics, Faston Mwale, has commended the Munali constituency leadership for their relentless efforts in advancing the party’s values and strengthening grassroots mobilization.





Speaking during an interactive meeting with the Munali Constituency and ward leadership held yesterday, Mr. Mwale urged party members to take an active role in the ongoing protests against proposed constitutional amendments.



He specifically encouraged participation in the Friday “honking” protests, describing them as a vital form of civic expression.





He called on the Munali leadership to collaborate with other stakeholders to ensure that diverse voices are amplified and included in the national dialogue.



According to Mr. Mwale, working together would enhance the community’s influence and increase the impact of their message.





Mr. Mwale emphasized the importance of community engagement, saying the party’s strength lay in its ability to mobilize and listen to the people.



He encouraged leaders to organize ward meetings and facilitate grassroots discussions on the proposed changes, adding that these engagements would help shape the party’s official stance.





He described the UPND’s proposed constitutional amendments as a pivotal issue in Zambia’s history, stressing that the Socialist Party must act to prevent attempts to selfishly alter the country’s most sacred document.



Mr. Mwale stated that the constitution must reflect the will and needs of the people, not the interests of the ruling party.





Calling for unity, Mr. Mwale urged party members to stand together in promoting Socialist Party values and ensuring their communities’ voices are heard.



He expressed confidence that collective action could drive meaningful change and secure a better future for Zambia.





Several other senior party figures attended the meeting, including Members of the Central Committee Horace Longwe, Kapasa Makasa Kalulu, Fletcher Kalobwe, Joseph Chibanga, Marian Mwango, Boston Chifita, and Nancy Busiku from the National Youth League.