Fat Joe calls himself the “realest rapper to ever live” after Tupac

Fat Joe may still get some pushback from hip-hop peers every once in a while, but he also gets a lot of respect from the culture as well. However, many fans think he probably exaggerated his assessment of his status during a recent interview with Ghostface Killah on his podcast with Jadakiss.

For those unaware, GFK was on Joe & Jada to promote his new album Supreme Clientele 2, and during Joe’s introduction for Ghost, he made quite the bold claim. “I’ma admit something, I think I’m the realest rapper to ever live. If I keep it a buck with you, besides Tupac, I really believe that. But I want no beef with Wu-Tang Clan,” he remarked.

Whether or not you agree with Joey Crack’s assessment here, a lot of folks aren’t buying this one bit. Of course, there’s a difference between the perception of your “realness,” what that realness even is, and what you actually do in the streets. But in the replies down below, a lot of folks doubted this idea. We’ll see if he ever backs it up with receipts.

Elsewhere, Fat Joe spoke on alleged snitches and said he can’t support them. Still, he did give a shout out to the new Gunna album and brought up this discrepancy.

“My thing is now, you got some guys that are the hottest guys in the game. Rats,” Joe said. “Like I get a phone call from somebody. He says, ‘Yo man, you got to check this album out.’ […] Listen, ever since I assumed you a rat, your people ain’t f***ing with you no more. I’m off you no matter what you do. I never went to see this guy one time in my life after he ratted because he violated the code. I’ve been through this in my life. And so to see it so acceptable how everybody’s acting like, ‘Yo, it’s OK, it’s no problem, it’s good music. […] Let’s separate the art form from what it is.'”

Meanwhile, Fat Joe’s lawsuit for various alleged crimes is still a point of contention. We will see if he successfully disproves it or if it will come back to bite him in court.