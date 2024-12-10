Fat Joe Reveals Whether He’ll Change His Rap Name After Impressive Weight Loss

Fat Joe has cleared up speculation surrounding his stage name after shedding an impressive 200lbs thanks in part to Ozempic.

In an interview with Big Boy, the “Lean Back” legend discussed his remarkable weight loss and whether it will have any impact on his rap moniker.

Fat Joe has cleared up speculation surrounding his stage name after shedding an impressive 200lbs thanks in part to Ozempic.

In an interview with Big Boy, the “Lean Back” legend discussed his remarkable weight loss and whether it will have any impact on his rap moniker.

“And that’s when I went on super lose weight mode, working out two times a day, not even eating a cracker. I call it crackhead mode, you know what I’m saying?”

Big Boy then asked Fat Joe if he’ll ever follow in the footsteps of a Jeezy (f.k.a. Young Jeezy) and shed the “Fat” from his name now that he’s much slimmer, but the veteran rapper didn’t seem keen on the idea.

With Fat Joe, we’ve spent so many millions of dollars to this day. When I come out at the World Series, they say, ‘rapper Fat Joe.’ If they just said, ‘rapper Joe,’ you wouldn’t know who the hell that is,” he said.

“We spent all of our money pumping up Fat Joe that even if I slimmed down way more than this, I gotta be Fat Joe!”

Back in October, Fat Joe admitted to using the weight loss drug Ozempic to help him shed around 200lbs.

Talking to Us Weekly, he said: “We just try to eat everything with the least carbs as possible. So we try to stay away from the bread, the pasta, the rice.

“That’s the smartest way to eat. Like this morning I ate breakfast, I had this toast. I cut the corner off, ate it and kept it moving.”

He added: “Normally I would’ve ate the whole thing. But you know, that’s what we do. We cut carbs and try to be smarter. Ozempic says you may only have two pieces of your favorite stuff.”