Fat Joe Says No West Coast Artist Has Ever Dominated Like Kendrick Lamar

Fat Joe has claimed that no West Coast artist has ever quite dominated like Kendrick Lamar has over the last year.

Speaking on his new podcast Joe and Jada, the “Make it Rain” star reflected on how Kendrick has become a radio staple since his beef with Drake started.

Joe said: “What I can tell you is, boy, that Kendrick Lamar gets some spins in LA radio

He added: “I was there last week. I’ve never seen nothing like that: Every single song, ‘Turn his TV off…’ What? It’s a fact. Kendrick Lamar gets played nine out of every 10 songs in L.A. right now. Not even Snoop Dogg, not even Tupac Shakur — nobody from L.A. has dominated the paint like this guy… If you’re from L.A., you probably think there’s only one guy on Earth, Kendrick Lamar. I’m just keeping it a buck with you.”