FAT JOE: When I had b.eef with 50 Cent, I was offered 10million dollars to f!ght him one on one, but I turned it down – Watch

During an exclusive interview with R&B songstress Mya on his IG Live platform, BX legend Fat Joe claims that he was offered $10 million to face 50 Cent in the ring during the apex of their beef in the early 2000s. He claims he would’ve fought Fif for free, but to take a public loss in a fight is tough.

Joe also reminded those throwing shade at Nate Robinson, who was knocked out in an unforgettable fashion on the night of the Mike Tyson/Roy Jones Jr. fight, that it takes a lot of guts to get in the ring and take an L.

