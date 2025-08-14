FATHER AND DAUGHTER LAID TO REST, DIED A DAY APART



The Mulenga family in Kafue is mourning an unimaginable loss after a father and daughter died just a day apart.



Mr. Mulenga passed away on Saturday, 9th August 2025, at Kafue General Hospital after a short illness. In a heartbreaking turn, his daughter, Ms. Perpetual Mulenga, died the following day in a road accident while traveling from Mansa to Kafue to mourn her father.





According to Kafue Times Burial for both is taking place today at the Roman Catholic Holy Saviour Parish in Kafue.





May their souls rest in eternal peace, and may the family find comfort in this time of profound grief.



F.M