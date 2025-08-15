Father has been arrested for the r3pe and m8rder of his 4-year-old daughter in South Africa

A father, Ethan Watson, has been arrested for the r3pe and m8rder of his 4-year-old daughter, Nikita, in South Africa.

The man and his wife appeared before the Protea Magistrates’ Court in Soweto, Johannesburg on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

The father was charged with m8rder, r3pe, compelled r3pe, child abuse and assault, whilst the mother of the deceased was charged on a separate docket, with failure to immediately report a s3xual offence against a minor child.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Regional spokesperson, Gauteng Division, Johannesburg, Phindi Mjonondwane, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Police had on August 6, responded to a complaint of the father who was physically abusing his child in Eldorado Park community.

On arrival at the scene, they were pointed to a backyard shack that was closed. Upon entering, police found a man with a little boy and a little girl.

They noticed that the girl who was sleeping in the bed had head injuries, bruises and swollen eyes.

The man who introduced himself as the father of the children could not give a clear explanation about what happened to the girl.

The police arrested the father and rushed the girl to a nearby medical care centre for treatment where she succumbed to her injuries on August 8.

“The father was arrested on Wednesday, 06 August 2025, following a report to the Eldorado Park South African Police Service (SAPS) after a video in which the child can be heard screaming as he is assaulted went viral,” the statement read.

“Following further investigations, the mother was also arrested. It is alleged that the mother of the deceased knew about the s3xual assault but failed to report to the authorities, as per duty in terms of the S3xual Offences and Related Matters Amendment Act 32 of 2007.

“A neighbour is said to have heard the deceased child screaming from the couple’s home and, on arrival, found the father allegedly beating the child and captured the incident on a phone.

“The video was circulated, leading to SAPS being summoned to the scene. They were both remanded in custody until August 18, for them to apply for bail.

“The recent spike in parents facing allegations of k!lling and abusing their children is of grave concern to the NPA, and we remain resolute in our efforts to promote children’s rights and safety. Our children are dependent on us to be their voice, and we will stop at nothing to ensure that justice prevails.”