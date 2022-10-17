Father In Court For Dragging 11 year old Biological daughter Into His House, Makes S3x With Her

FATHER IN COURT FOR DRAGGING BIOLOGICAL DAUGHTER INTO HIS HOUSE, MAKES S3X WITH HER

A man with a disability from Zambia Compound in Mazabuka is in court for having sex with his 11 year old Biological daughter.

This is in a matter where Sitwala Sitwala Lubinda aged 36, stands charged with Incest Contrary to section 159 (1) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 as read with Act number 15 of 2005 of the laws of Zambia.

Byta FM Court Beat Journalist reports that particulars of the offense are that on 20th October, 2020, the defendant did have canal knowledge of a female juvenile who is his biological daughter.

According to the facts before the Court, Lubinda went home drunk and dragged the girl from the water pump where she had gone to fetch water, into the house where had canal knowledge of her.

The accused, who has an amputated hand, pleaded not guilty to the matter.

Magistrate Pasmall Mweetwa has since set 26th November, 2022 for judgement.