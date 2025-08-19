FATHER KI>LLS DAUGHTER, CONFESS BURYING IN SHALLOW GRA>VE AT HIS GARDEN





By Samuel Khwawe



A 10-year-old girl in Chieftainess Mwanjabanthu of Petauke District has been brutally beaten to de>ath by her own father, who then buried her in a shallow gra>ve in his garden.





It is alleged that Amon Phiri reportedly be>at his daughter, Norith Phiri, to de>ath on August 13 after she repeatedly left home for sleep overs without any permission.





According to Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba, the girl had been brought back home twice by concerned villagers after wandering off.





Enraged, Phiri brutally ass>aulted her with a stick until she could no longer speak.



After briefly leaving to buy newspapers for smoking cigarettes, he returned to find his daughter struggling to breathe.





She later die>d and Phiri allegedly threatened his wife, Ruth Mumba, not to report the incident.





In an attempt to cover up the crime, Phiri carried his daughter’s body nearly a kilometer away and buried her in his garden.





He then falsely claimed she had gone missing.



The truth came to light when an informant alerted the police, leading to Phiri’s arrest.





During interrogation, he confessed and led officers to the shallow grave where his daughter in a semi-decomposed body was exhumed.





The gra>ve has been mark for further investigations while the suspect has been arrested.



© Diamond TV Zambia