FATHER SANGALETA SHOULD DROP THE ROB AND BE ENGAGED POLITICALLY FOR JOINING THE REGIONAL CARTEL WHICH IS CONSPIRING TO HAVE SOME PEOPLE BOUNCE BACK …***



By Stembridge Sikalundu

The church is not going to be a home of politics , zambia is a Christian nation and we highly regard the men and women serving God with high respect , what will this nation be if arguments are going to be done in churches politically while admistering the word of God .

In view it is not going to work well if priest SANGALETA is going to be engaged politically while he holds the bible on the other hand and criticising president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA publicly during church services . That amounts to demeaning the president in public , the freedom of speech must not always be guaranteed after the speech .



If the strategy is to use churches and men of God to bounce back , that is dust spreading on the bible . Many will recall when some clergy were disrespected by almost revealing on them what was behind their robs , this is not what president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is going to do to defend his legacy . When I hear Fr SANGALETA say people in MISISI do not want the president to explain through presentations because people of MISISI want mealie meal , that is misrepresentation of issues .



There is no president in Zambia who buys people mealie meal since 1964 , only coupons were used during the first republic to subsdise mealie meal costs . If the people of MISISI don’t understand what the president was explaining , that does not mean the rest of the country did not and only the Catholic priest SANGALETA can make congregants understand , even in schools there is group 1 , 2 and 3 , president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA will not choose what to address the country because people from MISISI can not understand what macro economic stability means to this country .



What makes an economy to be good is what is done intellectually by applying measures that build to recover the economy , and what president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA explained is happening in every country in the world where there is no MISISI . Zambia is not the only country with poor people where the illiteracy levels are extremely high , but those with knowledge are put in charge of countries to achieve intended goals .



Are we able to understand why Fr SANGALETA is using the church to share his Political opinions that seem to be coming from the invisible political stooges in the country ?, When church members are clapping for Fr SANGALETA for demeaning the president , we can only spare him for a while so that he can leave the pulpits and join politics of this country ,away from the eucharist means let him be responsible and marry instead of hiding in the robs . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY