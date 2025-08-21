Father threatens to ‘sacrifice’ daughter if ex wife doesn’t pay K6000 debt

Richard Sakala, 39, from George compound, appeared before the Matero Local Court where his ex-wife, Fridah Ngulube, 34, laid bare a bitter tug-of-war over money from a plot meant for their children.

The drama began when Sakala gave Ngulube K12,000 after their 2022 divorce to buy a plot for their three children.

Ngulube paid K10,000 for land worth K19,000, but the balance became a thorn to complete so the seller later offered to sell the plot to another and refund them their down payment.

“The owner suggested selling the plot to refund us, and I conveyed this to Sakala. Sakala then proposed that we sell the plot and purchase a new one later, asking me to find a buyer. Given our children’s best interests, I decided to purchase the plot myself, but Sakala quoted K35,000. After some negotiation, he agreed to sell it to me at K30,000” she recounted.

“We agreed that from the K30,000, I will give him a K10,000 while using the other K10,000 for the upkeep of our children since Sakala stopped providing support after our divorce and use the remaining amount to clear the balance for the plot”

Ngulube paid K4,000 and promised to settle the K6,000 balance to Sakala.

She pleaded with her ex husband for more time to settle the K6,000 balance, as she needed to prioritise her children’s school fees over repaying Sakala, particularly given that he had stopped providing financial support after their divorce.

But instead of waiting, Sakala turned up the pressure.

“He says he is willing to sacrifice one of our daughters,” a terrified Ngulube told the court, adding that her ex-husband had stopped supporting the children.

Sakala defended his threats, saying he urgently needed the money.

Senior magistrate Lewis Mumba was unimpressed, telling Sakala to show compassion.

“Your ex-wife is struggling to provide for your children. Why not have pity on her?” he asked.

Magistrate Mumba then gave Ngulube six months to repay the K6,000..

“I will give you six months to repay the K6,000 from today. It’s important that you settle this matter for the sake of maintaining peace between you.”

“I urge you to continue supporting your children as you have been doing, but avoid any further interaction with Sakala. This will help keep the situation peaceful and prevent future misunderstandings,” magistrate Mumba advised Ngulube.

By Sharon Zulu

Kalemba August 21, 2025