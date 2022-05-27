Press Statement

Football Association of Zambia

Football House, Lusaka

27th May 2022

FAZ APPOINTS SICHONE AS ASSISTANT COACH

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has beefed up the Chipolopolo technical bench with the appointment of former international Moses Sichone who hitherto was based in Germany.

Sichone has joined the Chipolopolo camp in Ghana and will add a local dimension to the squad alongside goalkeeper assistant coach Stephen Mwansa.

The former FC Koln, Aachner Turn and Sport Team Alemannia 1900, Offenbacher Soccer Club Kickers 1901 defender was until his appointment head coach of the Viktoria Koln under-17 side.

He also previously served as FAZ Technical Director from December 2017-2018.

Sichone played for the senior Zambia National Team from 1998-2005 and played at three Africa Cup of Nations (1998, 2000 and 2002).

The 1998 Zambia Super League winner with Nchanga Rangers also starred for Chambishi Blackburn from 1993-1995.

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala says the appointment of Sichone is in response to the long-held cry for a local assistant on the technical bench to understudy Aljosa Asanovic.

“The idea is to also have a Zambian trainer to learn from the expatriate coaches so that we can also empower local trainers with experience,” Kashala said.

Sichone joins the technical bench comprising head coach Asanovic, first assistant Karol Prazenica, physical trainer Hrvoje Matijevic, Gabriel Tonci (goalkeeper trainer), Stephen Mwansa (goalkeeper trainer-local) and Stephan Carevic (video analyst).

The Chipolopolo are currently in Accra, Ghana where they are preparing for the June 3 Group H Africa Cup of Nations encounter against Ivory Coast.

Zambia will host the Comoros Islands on June 7 at National Heroes Stadium in an 18:00 hours kick off.

Tickets for the Comoros game are already on sale across all Shoprite outlets via Computicket with the cheapest ticket going at K50. The rest of the tickets are selling at K100 and K200.

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER