IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:

FAZ, GOVT ADMIT SENIOR FOOTBALL TEAM UNDERPERFORMANCE

Government says the Zambia Senior Men’s National Football Team did not perform well in 2025, despite qualifying for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts, Elvis Nkandu said the senior team’s results were below expectation but expressed optimism due to the strong performances recorded by the country’s youth football sides.

In an exclusive interview, Nkandu said the Under-15, Under-17 and Under-20 national teams showed great promise this year.

He noted that both the boys’ and girls’ teams that competed in South Africa and at the Region 5 Games delivered commendable performances, signaling a positive future for Zambian football.

He also thanked fans and the private sector for supporting various sports disciplines and helping Zambia shine on the international stage.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Head of Media and Communications, Nkweto Tembwe, said the senior team failed to meet expectations this year

Zanis