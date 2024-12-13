FAZ INFORMATION CORNER: What the FAZ GPS Project Truly Means to the Zambian Game



The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has just handed over Global Positioning System (GPS) equipment to all the super league teams for men and women and eight national teams. Following the announcement at the commencement of the training conducted by globally renowned performance analytics company, Catapult Sports, there have been lingering questions by football enthusiasts about what this revolutionary step means for the Zambian game.



The FAZ Media Team provides an easy-to-read breakdown of what GPS is and what the teams, coaches and players stand to benefit from this technology.



By definition, GPS stands for global positioning system, and it is a technology used in football to track performance of players and teams. It is a monitoring tool used to track and record player workloads as well as every movement a player makes on the pitch, recording their position and information about their speed and distance covered.



The GPS is an innovation meant to empower teams, coaches, and most importantly, players, as they strive to compete at the highest levels locally and internationally.



A complete set of GPS equipment consists of a heart rate monitor, the pod, which contains the software and tracks all movements and the vest which holds all the components together and harnesses the body of the player like any other sports apparel.



In training and during competitive matches, performance analysts are actively involved in collecting the data. The GPS vests send the data to a tablet computer which is monitored by an analyst throughout the session. The tablet records all the data the players pick up during the session.



For example, GPS data can be converted into heatmaps, which show the positions taken up by a player on the pitch throughout the game to assess if they are regularly getting into the right positions. The analyst will be able to see if a winger is often coming too narrow, for example, or if the defensive unit is leaving too much space in behind. This information can then be passed on to the coaching staff, who can work with the player to improve their movement.



In summary, the GPS will accrue the following key benefits:



1. Tracking: GPS vests track the distance players cover in training sessions and matches. It also tracks the speed, and other metrics during training and matches.



2. Analysis: Coaches and sports scientists use the data to analyse player movement patterns, workload distribution and are able to make objective decisions. National team coaches will use the data to select players with the requisite attributes based on the objectives of the team. The Technical Department at Football House will use the GPS data from clubs and national teams to monitor and improve the implementation of the national playing philosophy.



3. Improving performance: GPS data can help coaches and trainers optimise players’ physical condition and performance. For example, GPS can help players improve their sprint speed by measuring their maximum speed and number of sprints.



4. Injury prevention: GPS data can help prevent injuries by improving the fitness of players and detecting injury risks.



5. Tactical analysis: GPS data can help with tactical analysis by studying the overall or average positioning of players on the pitch in relation to their opponents and other tactical considerations.



6. Player development: GPS data can help with player development. Players will have access to the information recorded in training and matches via their phones and smart watches and can set their own performance targets over time.



7. Team bonding: GPS can help with team bonding because it provides a basis for joint performance planning between player and their coaches and among players.



8. Scouting: GPS can help with scouting. GPS data is key in decision making by those that seek to identify talent from the local league to play abroad.



NOTE: FAZ has procured this equipment through the FIFA Forward project and has made it available to 36 Super League teams (Men and Women) and Eight National Teams. Other than Morocco, only Zambia has given all topflight teams and national teams GPS trackers.