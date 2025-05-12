FAZ Mourns Rex Zambwe



Lusaka, May 11, 2025 – The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has expressed deep sorrow following the death of Mr. Rex Zambwe, a respected member of the FAZ Electoral Appeals Committee.





Mr. Zambwe passed away at St John’s Hospital in Lusaka, with funeral proceedings currently taking place in Woodlands Chalala bedrock.





FAZ President Keith Mweemba described the late Zambwe as a progressive figure in both the legal and football circles, crediting him with playing a significant role in the successful conduct of the recent FAZ elections.





“It is with a deep sense of sorrow that we have learnt of the demise of counsel Rex Zambwe, who served as a member of the FAZ Electoral Appeals Committee,” said Mweemba.





“He has left a permanent footprint in the game with the work his committee did in the recently held FAZ elections. We mourn with the deceased’s family, football community, and legal fraternity for this sad loss.”





The late Zambwe’s contributions are being remembered by colleagues across the football and legal sectors, many of whom have praised his professionalism and dedication to fair play and justice.





FAZ Communications Manager Sydney Mungala confirmed the association’s support to the bereaved family during this difficult time.