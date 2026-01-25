PRESS STATEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



FAZ PAYS USD 520,000 IN ASANOVIC CASE, RESTRUCTURES BALANCE UP TO 2028





25th January, 2025



THE Football Association of Zambia has so far paid USD520,000 and successfully restructured the outstanding balance owed to former Zambia National Team Head Coach, Aljosa Asanovic, with repayments running until 2028.





FAZ General Secretary Machacha Shepande disclosed this in his report to the Executive Committee meeting held at Football House yesterday.





Shepande who described the settlement process as labourious, explained that the current administration inherited the Asanovic matter in default, following a 2023 FIFA ruling that ordered FAZ to pay the Croatian coach USD1,252,526.10.





He explained that, considering the magnitude of the financial obligation, FAZ President Keith Mweemba made it his first priority to personally engage the FIFA President in a one-on-one meeting, followed by further engagements involving his team in Miami, Florida, aimed at finding a mitigating and sustainable solution to the debt.





Shepande also confirmed that FAZ held several meetings with its foreign-based lawyers and with Asanovic’s legal representatives as part of the restructuring process.





“We requested a longer repayment period to allow the Association some financial relief and enable us to channel resources to other competing priorities,” Shepande told the Executive Committee.





He expressed regret over the situation, noting that FAZ is under serious financial pressure at a time when Zambian football needs heavy investment in many areas.





“It is regrettable that funds meant to improve the welfare of football in the country are being channelled to a cost centre that could have been avoided. It is painful that a dispute of USD20,000 ended up attracting a penalty of over one million dollars,” he said.





Shepande clarified that although Asanovic’s initial claim was about USD 41,000, the former coach later agreed to accept USD20,000 and part ways with FAZ by mutual consent.





“One wonders why in 2023 FAZ declined the proposed settlement at the time. Of course, this standoff forced Asanovic to escalate the matter to FIFA. The dispute then attracted FIFA intervention, which ended in a ruling in favour of Asanovic and a USD1,252,526.10 obligation on FAZ. This has affected us badly,” Shepande complained.





He explained that under the new payment plan, FAZ will continue to receive its FIFA grants, but with agreed deductions for Asanovic, until 2028. By then, the outstanding balance of USD 732,526.10 is expected to be fully settled.





Issued by;

NKWETO TEMBWE

HEAD – MEDIA AND COMMUNICATIONS

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA