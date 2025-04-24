FAZ PRESIDENT OUTLINES ACHIEVEMENTS AND FUTURE PLANS AHEAD OF MAY 9 ELECTIONS



Lusaka… Thursday April 24, 2025 — With the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) elections fast approaching, incumbent president Andrew Kamanga has urged stakeholders to reflect on the organization’s progress since 2016, pledging continued stability and development under his leadership.



In a statement issued ahead of the May 9 vote, Mr. Kamanga recounted the transformation journey FAZ has undergone during his tenure, referring to it metaphorically as laying a foundation, building a superstructure, and now preparing to “roof the house” with results.



He said that between 2016 and 2021, significant groundwork was laid by separating FAZ from the professional league and creating the Zambian Premier League.





He added that grassroots development was boosted through the expansion of provincial leagues and the training of more than 35,000 coaches nationwide.



Mr. Kamanga went on to highlight the achievements between 2021 and 2025, describing them as the construction of the superstructure.



He noted that decentralization allowed FAZ to establish a stronger presence in all 10 provinces, while every Zambian national football team managed to qualify for Confederation of African Football (CAF) tournaments in both 2022 and 2024.





He further pointed to the accomplishments of women’s football, stating that the national teams had not only made their debut at the FIFA Women’s World Cup but also secured a return to the Olympic Games following their historic appearance in Tokyo 2020.



Looking ahead to 2025–2029, Mr. Kamanga expressed confidence that FAZ is now ready to achieve financial independence while maintaining its competitive success.



He mentioned that the U17 boys’ team had already qualified for the World Cup, with the U17 girls just one game away from doing the same.



The U20 men’s team, he said, was set to begin its World Cup qualification campaign through the upcoming AFCON U20 tournament.



He promised that, if re-elected, his administration would focus on increasing revenue through prize money, merchandising under the KoPa brand, and securing sponsorship deals.



He also pledged to enhance transparency by digitally modernizing FAZ operations, continue investing in youth and women’s football, and roll out infrastructure projects such as the $10 million FAZ technical centre.



Mr. Kamanga concluded his message by urging voters not to “gamble with progress” and to choose consistency and proven leadership.



He appealed for a renewed mandate, emphasizing that the journey of growth and transformation must continue under his stewardship.



“Let us vote for consistency, progress and a leadership that works for every Zambian, from the grassroots to the global stage,” he stated.



Mr. Kamanga is seeking re-election as FAZ President for the 2025–2029 term under the campaign slogan “Promises Kept, Stability Assured.”