FAZ PUSHING TO HAVE LEVY MWANAWASA AND HEROES STADIUMS REHABILITATED

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga has disclosed that the association is pushing to have Levy Mwanawasa and Heroes Stadiums worked on before the CAF club football season begins.

The two venues are currently not fit to host any CAF games, and Kamanga said that FAZ is “anxious about the state of preparedness” for Zambian clubs Power Dynamos and FC Muza, who will be competing in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup, respectively.

“We are hopeful that the proposed rehabilitation to infrastructure will be done quickly enough to eliminate the possibility of playing home matches in foreign countries,” Kamanga said. “We have made it a matter of priority to engage the government on the two stadia they own to ensure that the proposed works commence speedily. We remain hopeful that the nation can still save itself the embarrassment of playing home matches on foreign soil.”

Kamanga also said that FAZ is willing to provide support to the two clubs in their preparations for the CAF competitions. “We hope that they remember that they are not carrying their club colors with them but the national flag,” he said. “As we already indicated that should they require some support from our national team bench we will be more than happy to facilitate.”

The CAF club football season begins in September.