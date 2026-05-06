FBI DIRECTOR KASH PATEL EXPOSES CHINESE ESPIONAGE INVASION — SPIES CO-OPTED IN EVERY BRANCH OF U.S. MILITARY, ARRESTS UP 47%





FBI Director Kash Patel just laid out the scale of Chinese infiltration inside America’s military.



“If you look back at the last year, this FBI has arrested 47% more Chinese espionage actors to include people that they have co-opted in every branch of the United States military,” Patel said.





He continued: “We are indicting and arresting at least multiple people a month for stealing secrets, providing classified information back to mainland China and we are imprisoning them, including U.S. Navy sailors.”





Patel named the Delta Force case as an example and warned it’s not limited to China: “It’s not just connected with China but also Russia [and] other entities as well.”





He explained the strategy: “That’s how they get their tentacles across the U.S. government enterprise. So what we’re doing is seeking out those bad actors wherever they are including within the United States government.”





Hannity pressed on the land purchases: “Why do they want ranch land, farmland and land near our military installation if they’re not trying to spy on us?”



Patel replied directly: “Sean! That’s just it! That’s what they’re doing.”