FBI DIRECTOR KASH PATEL: IT TOOK ME 2 YEARS TO PROVE DEMOCRATS HIRED FOREIGN ASSET FOR FAKE DOSSIER TO ILLEGALLY SPY ON TRUMP VIA FISA





FBI Director Kash Patel just laid out exactly what he spent two years proving about the Russia hoax operation.





“It took me 2 years of my life to prove the following, that a political party in the United States of America in the 21st century would go overseas and hire some bogus intelligence asset to manufacture fraudulent, fake unverified information,” Patel said.





He continued: “Funnel that to not just the intelligence community, but the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and then take those package lies that they had paid for with campaign finance funds, and go into a secret surveillance court and illegally spy on your opponent to be the next president of the United States.”





Patel noted the time it took: “I think that was 45 seconds. That took two years of my life.”





Then he revealed what the investigation confirmed: “And what did we find out? The FISA court themselves came back and said these warrants were illegal, that the FBI did not provide evidence of exculpatory evidence and innocence, and that the FBI essentially lied in those applications.”