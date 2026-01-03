The FBI has announced that it disrupted a “potential terrorist attack” planned for New Year’s Eve at a grocery store and a fast-food restaurant in North Carolina.

Authorities said the suspect, 18-year-old Christian Sturdivant of Mint Hill, North Carolina, was directly inspired by the Islamic State group. He was arrested on December 31 and charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

According to prosecutors, Sturdivant planned to carry out the attack using hammers and knives at a grocery store and a nearby restaurant in Mint Hill.

“It was a very well-planned, thoughtful attack,” officials said, adding that innocent lives would likely have been lost if the plot had not been disrupted.

The FBI said the operation undoubtedly saved lives, noting that the suspect had pledged loyalty to the Islamic State group and intended to carry out the attack as an act of jihad.

Authorities revealed that Sturdivant had been on the FBI’s radar since 2022, when he was still a minor. At the time, he had communicated online with an individual believed to be affiliated with the Islamic State group, who allegedly encouraged him to attack neighbors with a hammer. Although he left his home dressed in black and carrying a hammer, family members intervened before any harm occurred.

Following that incident, Sturdivant reportedly underwent psychiatric care, his access to social media was restricted, and weapons in the home were secured. No charges were filed at the time.

Investigators said the New Year’s Eve plot was uncovered after Sturdivant made contact with two undercover law enforcement officers posing as Islamic State supporters. During the conversations, he allegedly shared detailed plans for the attack.

A search of his residence reportedly uncovered hammers and knives hidden under his bed, along with written notes outlining the planned assault.

Officials said the suspect acted alone but believed he was working with other Islamic State supporters online and had requested assistance in obtaining additional weapons. He was described as highly active on social media platforms, where investigators believe he became self-radicalized.

“This investigation highlights the very real threat posed by individuals who self-radicalize online,” the FBI said.

The charge against Sturdivant carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison.