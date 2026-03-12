Breaking News : FBI Warns California Police of Potential Iranian Drone Threat Against U.S. West Coast

U.S. federal authorities have issued a security warning to law enforcement agencies in California regarding a potential Iranian retaliatory threat involving offensive drones targeting the American West Coast.

According to U.S. officials, the Federal Bureau of Investigation circulated an intelligence bulletin to police departments across California indicating that Iran may be exploring the possibility of launching a drone attack against targets in the state if tensions with the United States escalate further. The alert comes amid rising regional tensions following recent U.S. military actions against Iranian assets.

The intelligence assessment reportedly suggests that such an operation could involve drones launched from a vessel positioned off the U.S. West Coast. Authorities noted that the scenario discussed in the bulletin involves the possibility of unmanned aerial systems being deployed from offshore platforms, which could allow attackers to approach U.S. territory without relying on land-based launch sites.

However, officials emphasized that the intelligence warning was precautionary and that there is currently no confirmed timeline, identified targets, or evidence that an attack is imminent. Law enforcement agencies were advised to remain vigilant and coordinate closely with federal authorities as part of broader security preparedness measures.

The warning reflects growing concerns within U.S. security agencies about the potential use of long-range drones or maritime-based launch platforms in asymmetric retaliation scenarios. Such methods have increasingly been examined in security planning due to the expanding range and capabilities of modern unmanned aerial systems.

Federal and state authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely while maintaining coordination across intelligence and law enforcement networks to ensure readiness in the event of any emerging threat.

Source: ABC News