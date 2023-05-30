FC MUZA COACH PEN A LETTER TO HIS PLAYERS FOLLOWING THE CUP FINAL LOSS

FC MUZA coach Lameck Banda has penned an open letter addressed to his team. This letter comes after MUZA’s historic final in the ABSA Cup, where they played against Forest Rangers. Despite losing the game, Banda encourages the players to walk with their heads held high and be proud of their achievements.

Banda acknowledges that when the team first emerged, only a few people believed in their potential. However, due to their hard work, courage, determination, commitment, and passion for the game, they have gained recognition and become the subject of discussion among many. He advises the players to disregard the negative opinions and instead value the encouragement and embrace constructive criticism.

The coach emphasizes that the loss in the ABSA Cup final does not define the team’s potential. He reminds them that learning from their mistakes and continuing to grow is crucial. Banda acknowledges that playing in the ABSA Cup final and qualifying for the CAF Confederation Cup is a significant achievement, and the players should be proud of themselves.

Looking forward, Banda encourages the team to focus on their upcoming game against Lumwana Radiants, which is scheduled for June 3rd. He acknowledges that it won’t be an easy match, but with the team’s determination and abilities, he is confident they will secure a victory. Banda urges the players to channel all their energy toward this game and to train smartly for future endeavors.