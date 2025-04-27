FDD APPLAUDS FARMING SUCCESS URGES GOVERNMENT TO ADDRESS MISUSE OF PUBLIC FUNDS



THE Forum for Democracy and Development has hailed the 2024-2025 farming season as a game-changer for Zambia, citing impressive maize fields across various parts of the country.



FDD Chairperson for International Relations, Anthony Chibuye, expressed admiration for the country’s agricultural progress, particularly in Luapula, Northern, Central, and Copperbelt provinces.



Mr. Chibuye attributed the success to the hard work and resilience of Zambian farmers, emphasising that consistent high production in the agricultural sector would significantly boost the country’s Gross Domestic Product.



However, he cautioned the government against allowing excessive maize exports, warning that this could compromise national food security.



Meanwhile, Mr. Chibuye criticized the government’s use of the Constituency Development Fund, alleging that funds were being misused for personal gain rather than for productive purposes. He urged the UPND administration to revise CDF guidelines to prioritise investments in productive sectors such as agriculture.



Mr. Chibuye also condemned the alleged abuse of government resources under the cash-for-work program, citing reports of fake names being paid for work that was never carried out. He stressed the need for greater transparency and accountability in public spending, warning that such practices undermine the country’s efforts to combat corruption.



By Constance Shilengwe

RFM