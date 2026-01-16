FDD AS A STRATEGIC SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLE FOR 2026 GENERAL ELECTION FOR THE TONSE ALLIANCE;





With the Chawama Seat done and dusted, FDD has clearly emerged as a best suited Special Purpose Vehicle for the Tonse Alliance with PF key leadership and structures ( elected officials at Provincial, District, Constituency, Ward Level and branches) still as a pillar stakeholders.





FDD is suitable, firstly because its late President Edith Nawakwi was a founding member of all these political alliances and a close ally of Late President ECL, together they laid a solid foundation for a meaningful alliance.





Secondly, the current President of FDD Honorable Chifumu Banda SC is learned, politically experienced and wise enough to discern his role, the role of fellow Council of Presidents and the role of the Council of leaders in coming up with the right Presidential candidate and running mate; unlike ba Pastor Chanda who became excited with just one MP in the entire life span of his Party courtesy of PFs support.





To digress a bit, the recent write up and purported expulsion of the PF from the Tonse Alliance was too adventurous with Chris Zumani’s amateur theoretical intellectualism written all of it… To this day the grassroot PF structures have to dig deeper in their hearts to forgive him when he dumped them and formed his GOZA structures causing a terrible confusion and loss of the 2021 General election.





Repeating a mistake is not a mistake he should be very careful this time around as a lot is at stake… Political mobilization is a craft, it takes some reasonable experience, schooling in protocol and personal charm and giftedness not just books.





Anyway back to the topic, President Chifumu Banda SC should ask for Gods guidance and wisdom and restrain himself from any form of temptation or personal bias, he should pray for Gods Grace to tame the egos of the PF Presidential candidates so that one candidate is clearly identified and given to the people or from the people to the people.





If there is political will it cannot take long to know who or what type of person the PF intact structures and general citizenly want… A special combined team of council of elders, FDD Leadership and any others deemed necessary can go out there to privately and quitely interview PF structures, Chiefs and the Religious leaders countrywide. A name will pop up away from the camps and endorsements done in Lusaka.





They know who is good hearted and generous… They also know who maybe dealers who just want to get into power by using people and enjoy it for their inner circles.





Ba Chifumu Banda SC the ball is in your court, pastor Chanda of NCP got excited after 1 MP support to him and lost it completely, a repeat would be fatal to the opposition salvaging a victory looking at the limited time ahead.





Be assured SC that Zambians do believe you; just remember the Truth you spoke to power during the funeral mass of your dear colleague and President’s funeral Edith Zewilani Nawakwi.. MHSRIP!



Maybin K. Mumba



Political Activist