FDD BACKS CALLS TO REDESIGN ROADS



The opposition Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) has backed calls by the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) Board Chairperson Allen Mate to redesign roads in the country to improve safety.





Engineer Mate made the call during the commemoration of the “8th UN Global Road Safety Week”.





FDD information and publicity secretary Caesar Liteta says this concern calls for urgent remedial measures, as between 2021 and 2024, 2199 lives were lost through accidents.





Mr. Liteta says the money being collected from toll plazas is enough to maintain redesign and improve our roads for the benefit of our road users.





He challenges the UPND government to avail the public with the terms of the Private Public Partnership Agreement, as regards to maintenance, redesigning and improved safety of roads.





He alleges that Road Development Agency (RDA) has been stripped off, of its financial muscle and cannot alone, maintain and improve on roads.