FDD BACKS EAST CHIEFS, NGOCC IN REJECTING CONSTITUTIONAL TECHNICAL COMMITTEE





The Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) has commended traditional leaders from Eastern Province and the Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) for refusing to participate in what it terms an “illegal and illegitimate” Constitutional Technical Committee.





In a statement issued in Lusaka, FDD spokesperson Anthony Chibuye said the party stands in solidarity with all Zambians, civil society organisations, and traditional leaders defending the country’s constitution from what he described as political manipulation.





Mr. Chibuye charged that the ongoing constitutional review process lacks transparency and legitimacy, alleging that it is being driven by partisan interests aimed at consolidating political power.





He expressed concern that key state institutions such as the judiciary, the police, and the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) have lost public confidence due to alleged political interference.





Mr. Chibuye urged President Hakainde Hichilema to withdraw the process and instead focus on addressing pressing national challenges, including poverty, unemployment, and disease outbreaks affecting livestock farmers in rural areas.



He said funds allocated to the Constitutional Technical Committee should be redirected towards improving the living conditions of citizens in Kabushi, Chipulukusu, Misisi, Kamitondo, and other communities struggling with the high cost of living.





Mr. Chibuye further stated that the nation cannot afford to divert attention to constitutional reforms at a time when citizens are grappling with economic hardships.



Kanele FM