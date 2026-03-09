FDD convention has elected Chifumu Banda as party leader following the demise of Edith Nawakwi last year

By Given Mutinta

CHIFUBA BECOMES FDD LEADER OF MUNDUBILE’S SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLE





Following Edith Nawakwi’s death last year, Chifumu Banda was chosen by the FDD convention today to lead the party. In advance of the general election on August 13, the assembly also approved the party as a special purpose vehicle for the Tonse Alliance, led by Brian Mundubile.





However, the looming threat of corruption charges against Mundubile concerning road construction contracts adds a critical dimension to his political trajectory.





Regardless of the veracity of the claims, the mere prospect of facing serious charges creates significant political vulnerability.



If summoned by the investigative wings as part of the ruling party’s imingalato, the legal battles will divert focus, drain resources, and erode public confidence, particularly among the very followers whose support he seeks.





If Mundubile is forced to dedicate substantial time and energy to legal defense, his capacity to effectively lead and campaign for the Tonse Alliance will be severely hampered, potentially stranding his followers who placed their faith in his leadership promise.





The legal entanglement which seems to be unavoidable risks transforming his presidential aspiration into a fight for personal freedom rather than a quest for national leadership.