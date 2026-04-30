FDD DEMANDS RESIGNATION OF ATTORNEY GENERAL



By Constance Shilengwe



THE Forum for Democracy and Development -FDD- has demanded the immediate resignation of Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha.





FDD Spokesperson, Anthony Chibuye says Mr Kabesha has failed to uphold professionalism expected of his office, accusing him of mixing law with politics.





Mr Chibuye says the Attorney General has issued contradictory statements regarding the remains of former President Edgar Lungu, a situation he says has brought confusion and embarrassment to the nation.





He has further questioned the legality of actions taken, including the conduct of a postmortem without the consent of the family, despite a death certificate indicating natural causes.





Mr Chibuye has since called on President Hakainde Hichilema to take the matter seriously, stating that the integrity of the Attorney General’s office must be protected.



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