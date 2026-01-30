FDD RUBBISHES LAWSUIT CLAIMS, SAYS PARTY IS UNITED AND INTACT.



FELLOW countrymen and women, the Forum For Democracy and Development has noted with concern the various maligning which known and unknown members of the public have been writing and publishing about the Party.





Countrymen and women, no nation can thrive or develop based on lies. As a nation, in particular individuals who should command a bit of morality, it’s always important to remember that lies cannot overshadow the truth and will always be exposed.





To our friends in the opposition, in particular our colleagues in the Patriotic Front, it’s always important to put reason to everything we say and do. It’s always dangerous to forget those who carried you at your lowest moment.





As a party, we found the propaganda by some elements within and outside the PF suggesting that FDD members have sued the President, President Chifumu Banda to be highly misleading and without merit and must be treated as such.





No FDD member has ever taken such a shameful act, and none can do so within the party. We are aware as a party that some individuals who have become jealous of the FDD and its contribution to the opposition unity want to mislead the public but such will not succeed.





President Chifumu Banda participated and won the Vice Chairperson of the TONSE Alliance with the full support of the members. We challenge anyone spreading these unfounded and misleading statements as people hired because FDD has now become a threat because, FDD worked with all PF leadership both in Chawama and Kasama.





FDD also wishes to advise all its members to avoid toxic people who want to treat the election of President Mundubile as betrayal. The party affirms its acceptance of the victory of Mr Brian Mundubile who together with our President participated in a duly constituted election under Tonse Alliance.





The FDD remains intact and focused on working with progressive forces to liberate Zambians from the UPND misrule.



Issued by

ANTHONY CHIBUYE

FDD SPOKESPERSON