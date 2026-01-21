FDD TO LODGE COMPLAINT OVER CHAWAMA BY-ELECTION

By Constance Shilengwe

The Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) has announced plans to lodge a formal complaint against the United Party for National Development (UPND) and its candidate in the recently held Chawama by-election.

FDD spokesperson Anthony Chibuye says the party is concerned that UPND officials prematurely declared their candidate, Mr. Morgan Munda, as the winner before the Electoral Commission of Zambia announced the official results.

Mr. Chibuye adds that celebrations which followed, including loud music and other activities, had the potential to disturb public peace, undermine the electoral process, and threaten state security.

He says the matter will be taken up with the relevant authorities.

RoanFM Newsroom