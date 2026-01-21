FDD TO LODGE COMPLAINT OVER CHAWAMA BY-ELECTION
By Constance Shilengwe
The Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) has announced plans to lodge a formal complaint against the United Party for National Development (UPND) and its candidate in the recently held Chawama by-election.
FDD spokesperson Anthony Chibuye says the party is concerned that UPND officials prematurely declared their candidate, Mr. Morgan Munda, as the winner before the Electoral Commission of Zambia announced the official results.
Mr. Chibuye adds that celebrations which followed, including loud music and other activities, had the potential to disturb public peace, undermine the electoral process, and threaten state security.
He says the matter will be taken up with the relevant authorities.
RoanFM Newsroom
That’s a very weak case my brother, the law is very clear on the declaration of a winner. After any election in Zambia, the only mandated body to officially declare a winner is the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ). Anything from any other source should simply be ignored. What UPND did was just claiming that their candidate had won and they did that in celebratory mood, but ECZ had not declared him a winner. So even if you go to Court, what’s your complaint there? What we know is that the President, the UPND party and the UPND losing candidate all congratulated FDD and the winning candidate Bright Nundwe. No one can claim to have won at the time congratulate another person as a winner, it doesn’t make sense at all. Your case will be thrown out, don’t even waste your time.