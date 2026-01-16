FDD WAS BORN IN CHAWAMA: General Christon Tembo was first member of parliament for chawama from 1991 to 2001 under MMD

FDD WAS BORN IN CHAWAMA



Our founding party President General Christon Tembo was first member of parliament for chawama from 1991 to 2001 under MMD.





Geoffrey Samukonga contested in chawama after the seat fell vacant when General Tembo resigned and formed FDD

Samukonga won and thus became the first member of parliament for the party FDD. Therefore FDD was born in chawama.





Bright Nundwe has won us chawama as rebirth of our part FDD.

Bring wine we celebrate. Congratulations FDD now a party in parliament.





Oscar Choza

Committee Chairperson

Local Government

National policy Committee

FDD