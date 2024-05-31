Feds obtain video of Sean “Diddy” Combs “victimizing” a male sex worker inside his home

Federal investigators are preparing to have witnesses and victims of Sean “Diddy” Combs appear in front of a Grand Jury, which will be convened in New York City.

Among the victims will be the seven women who are suing Diddy for sexual assault.

The Feds have already interviewed each of these women at least once, and CNN reports they have obtained helpful information from them.

The Feds are also talking to a male sex worker they saw being victimized on a video they obtained when they raided one of Diddy’s homes in March.

Federal investigators are now “digging deeper,” and some of the accusers have been questioned numerous times, a source said.

Federal agents are in possession of video taken inside of Combs’ recently searched residences, a source said. It’s unclear whether the video was seized during the raids, or whether investigators obtained video from individuals they have been questioning.

“They are contacting people that they’ve found on the tapes,” a source told CNN.

At least one male sex worker, who claims he has been victimized by Combs, has been questioned during the investigation, one source said, adding that this individual was seen in footage that is in possession of the federal investigators.

In some of the lawsuits against Combs, accusers have alleged that they were informed, after the fact, that they were recorded having sex without giving their consent to be filmed.

Combs has not responded to this specific accusation, but he dismissed all alleged wrongdoing in a blanket denial he posted in December 2023.

In addition to sex trafficking, the Feds are now looking at Diddy for money laundering and drug trafficking.

Combs has been named in eight civil lawsuits since November – seven directly accusing him of sexual assault.

One of the eight lawsuits, filed by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, has been settled.

Another lawsuit accused his son Christian Combs of sexual assault, and Sean Combs is accused of aiding and abetting.

