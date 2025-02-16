Female Police Officer Arrested for Shooting and Killing Her Son and His Teen Girlfriend

Female Limpopo Police Officer Arrested for Shooting and Killing Her Son and His Teen Girlfriend

A female police officer from Botlokwa police station in Limpopo has been arrested after shooting and killing her 25-year-old son and his 16-year-old girlfriend.

The incident occurred on Thursday night during a heated argument at her residence.

Suspect Calls Police After the Shooting

According to CrimeinSA, on February 13, 2025, at approximately 21:48 in Mokomene Mashaha, Botlokwa Sgt. Sathekge Mosibudi of Botlokwa SAPS reported to her station that she had shot her son, Sathekge Khutso Remembrance, with her official firearm.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, officers arrived at the scene alongside paramedics to find the young man unresponsive with gunshot wounds. He was reportedly holding a sharp object in his hand.

Teen Girlfriend Succumbs to Injuries

The teenage girl, who was also shot, sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a local hospital for urgent medical attention. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries the following day, on Friday.

Murder Charges and Ongoing Investigation

In response to the incident, police opened two murder cases, leading to the immediate arrest of the officer. Ledwaba stated that further investigations would be conducted to establish the full circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Court Appearance Scheduled

The case has been handed over to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) for further handling. The suspect is expected to appear before the Morebeng Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 17 February 2025.

Shooting Incident Sparks Reactions

The shocking incident has sparked a wave of reactions on social media. Netizens disputed her argument that it was self-defense.

Here are some of the reactions;

@W77683Willy;

It wasn’t self defense, she knows something beyond that. Police officer killing her own son, killing her partner, etc , is huge. He she has a hidden agenda.

@Malope

Headshots? Headshots are rarely self-defense…and on two “alleged” perpetrators, questionable…however, her loss is unimaginable…and we wish Naledi a speedy recovery…

@GodzilaTR;

How do you kill your son ? I think there was a fight between the son and mom but why shot the GF?

@telltalebells;

Plot twist. The knife was planted by the shooter to support self defence claim.

Why was the girl shot?