Female Teacher Accused Of Molesting Boyfriend’s 16-Year-Old Relative Acquitted

US-Based Woman Acquitted After Court Hears Teen Made Advances Towards Her

A US-based woman accused of molesting her boyfriend’s 16-year-old relative has walked free from a Harare court after a judge ruled in her favour. The acquittal was handed down today, March 10, 2026, bringing a dramatic end to a case that has gripped the nation since the alleged incident in Glen View last year.

Zvikomborero Maria Makedenge (33) had been fighting the aggravated indecent assault charge since her arrest in August 2025. Magistrate Noel Mupeiwa delivered the not-guilty verdict, though full details of the court’s reasoning have not yet been released to the public.

Court Hears How Teen Made Advances Towards Accused

Throughout the trial, which began in December 2025 before regional magistrate Noel Mupeiwa, Makedenge, represented by lawyer Lenon Rwizi, pleaded not guilty and presented a detailed account of what she claims truly transpired that August morning. Her defence painted a picture of an innocent act of kindness that was twisted into a malicious prosecution by a family that never accepted her.

According to her testimony, the 16-year-old boy approached her first, not the other way around. She claimed he came to her complaining of severe flu and a headache, seeking help. The court heard how Makedenge, showing compassion, tended to the teenager’s needs.

“The complainant asked if the accused had any medication to ease his condition. The accused prepared a ginger drink and said she would look for paracetamol tablets,” Rwizi submitted to the court .

Makedenge told the court that after she provided him with the home remedy, the situation took a shocking turn—but one where she was the one fending off unwanted advances. She testified that the teenager made sexual advances towards her inside her room, which she firmly rejected and reprimanded him for. Her version of events painted a starkly different picture from the one initially presented by prosecutors.

Family Conspiracy Motive Revealed In Court

The defence then laid out a compelling motive for why the teenager would fabricate such serious allegations against her. Makedenge argued that the complainant made up the entire story out of fear that she would report his inappropriate behaviour to her boyfriend, who is closely related to the young man. This family connection, she told the court, placed her in a vulnerable position where the truth could easily be twisted against her.

She went further, alleging a deeper conspiracy at play involving members of her boyfriend’s family. The court heard claims that certain relatives had never accepted her as a suitable partner for their family member, and saw this as an opportunity to permanently remove her from the picture.

“She also alleged that her boyfriend’s family sought to frame her, as they had never accepted her as a prospective wife,” the court was told during proceedings .

Throughout the trial, due to the complainant’s age, the public gallery was cleared to allow the minor to testify in a protected environment.

The State had indicated that it would produce a medical affidavit as key evidence. Despite these measures, after months of legal proceedings, the court ultimately found in favour of the defence’s version of events.

Accused Walks Free After Months Of Legal Battle

Makedenge, the niece of retired Assistant Commissioner Crispen Makedenge, a former senior Zimbabwe Republic Police officer, had been living in the United States prior to her visit home. Her arrest in August 2025 and subsequent trial sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many calling for equal application of justice regardless of the gender of the accused.

Throughout the legal process, Makedenge maintained her innocence, insisting she was the victim of a family dispute rather than a sexual predator.