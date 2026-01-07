FEMALE ZAMBIAN PILOT DONATES 14 BOREHOLES IN CHASEFU DISTRICT



A Female Pilot, Captain Towani Chipeta, has donated 14 boreholes in Chasefu, a climate-stressed district in Eastern Province where access to water is only 25 percent.





Chipeta stated that the boreholes serve all 10 wards in the district.



She mentioned that the wards that got a borehole each include Mandahill, Susa, Kajilime, Lubelezi, Magodi, Chizingizi, Nkhanga, Kapilisanga, Membe, and Chaboli.





The Pilot explained that the initiative spans both chiefdoms of Chasefu, namely Magodi and Phikamalaza.



She noted that the boreholes were drilled within a period of four weeks.





The Pilot said all 14 were completed up to the handpump level to prevent accidents involving children falling into open wells.



Chipeta emphasised that this required additional financial commitment to ensure safety.





She explained that the average depth for a reliable water yield in Chasefu is approximately 80 metres, with each borehole costing no less than K140,000 to reach handpump level.





The project commenced in mid-August 2025 and concluded in mid-September 2025, after which it was officially handed over to the community.





Chipeta observed that the lack of access to clean and safe water had previously forced women and children to walk long distances to collect water from shallow wells, often resulting in waterborne diseases.





She remarked that children are now able to concentrate on their education, while mothers are engaging in more productive activities.





She added that the boreholes have benefited both people and livestock, and have also supported gardening efforts that generate income.