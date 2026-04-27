FETTERMAN TORCHES DEMOCRATS: THEY’D RATHER STOP TRUMP THAN STOP IRAN FROM GETTING NUKES





Sen. John Fetterman just called out his own party on CNN for putting Trump Derangement Syndrome ahead of stopping Iran from acquiring a nuclear bomb.





“I don’t understand why we can’t just get behind our military and empower the president to say, ‘We all must not let Iran acquire a nuclear bomb’ — and give them the opportunity to finish that off,” Fetterman said.





He slammed the refusal to back Trump on national security: “I think the toxicity of agreeing with Trump on anything is just too much for some of my colleagues. And that’s really unfortunate because I think that’s a very toxic way to approach this.”





Fetterman went further: “I don’t think any Democrat would ever admit that it’s okay for Iran to have a nuclear weapon. But then you have to ask yourself, would they rather stop Trump or stop Iran? And right now it seems like for a lot of them, it’s stopping Trump.”