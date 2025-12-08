Feud erupts between two Trump-supporting ‘longtime friends’ and MAGA icons

Two of Donald Trump’s closest friends became embroiled in a public feud on Sunday as the MAGA influencers dueled over a third right-wing voice’s ties to Qatar.

It started when the so-called Trump Whisperer, Laura Loomer, took a shot at ex-Fox News personality Tucker Carlson. She said, “In case you don’t see what’s happening here, Carlson is getting a place in Qatar because Qatar is now using their financial influence and bribery, in addition to their access to Tucker to change the peace deal organized by President Trump.”

“You will soon see all of these influencers and Tucker say HAMAS can’t abide by any ceasefire unless Israel departs from Gaza entirely,” Loomer wrote.

But fellow Trump pal Roger Stone, who also served as an adviser to the president, took a shot at Loomer and defended Carlson.

“Due to the ability to quite legally obtain all of Laura Loomer’s bank and financial records offshore very soon you’ll know exactly who’s paying her and why. Tucker Carlson will always be Laura Loomer’s intellectual superior and no amount of her annoying whining and will ever change that,” he wrote. “Laura Loomer and Tucker Carlson are both longtime friends of mine but Laura needs psychiatric help for her obsession regarding Tucker. Frankly, if I were him, I’d sue the f— out of her because there is not a lawyer in the United States willing to defend her. See a shrink Laura you ain’t right in the head.”

Laura Loomer and Tucker Carlson are both longtime friends of mine but Laura needs psychiatric help for her obsession regarding Tucker. Frankly, if I were him, I'd sue the fuck out of her because there is not a lawyer in the United States willing to defend her. See a shrink Laura… — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) December 7, 2025

Loomer then hit back, saying, “Roger, if I’m your friend, why do you continue to lie about me to run cover for Tucker? Tucker is allowing for Qatari influence in our politics.”

“I’m going to keep exposing his lies. He’s white washing Islam and everything I said about him is true,” she vowed. “1. He’s in Qatar 2. His name shows up in FARA next to Qatar 3. He’s an alcoholic by his own admission 4. He said he hates Trump 5. He is buying a place in Qatar 6. Tucker is on video defending Sharia Law and Islamic immigration It’s all factual. He can sue me for telling the truth, and then I will get to see who pays him.”

She concluded, “I can’t wait to see his text messages with Trump haters. What did I say that isn’t true? I don’t care if you call me crazy. I have courage. I don’t need to be friends with everyone. I’m ok being by myself.”