FIFA has rejected Nigeria’s complaint against DR Congo after ruling that there was insufficient evidence to support the case, effectively ending the Super Eagles’ hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.





The decision confirms Nigeria’s elimination from the qualifiers, closing the door on what had been a last attempt to overturn the outcome through administrative channels rather than on the pitch.





The ruling has sparked frustration among fans and reignited debate about performance, preparation, and accountability within Nigerian football as attention now shifts to rebuilding for future competitions.